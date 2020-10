Bergen County is getting a second Krispy Kreme store.

The doughnut shop will be replacing the shuttered McDonald's on Route 4, BoozyBurbs reports.

The store, coming to the westbound side of the highway sometime next year, will make doughnuts on-site, offer a full menu and have a drive-thru.

Krispy Kreme made its first Bergen County debut earlier this year in East Rutherford.

Krispy Kreme, 247 Route 4 West, Paramus

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.