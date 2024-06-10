Boy Bands From 2000s To Perform At Westfield's Garden State Plaza

A group of boy bands from that era will be performing at the Westfield Garden State Plaza as part of their Pop 2000 Tour on Saturday, June 29 from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

The show, hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC fame will feature Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees, O-Town, BBMAK, Ryan Cabrera, LFO and DJ Skribble.

The stars of "TRL" will be available for photos after the show and boy band merchandise to give you that nostalgic rush will be sold. There will also be spin-to-win prizes from the mall's shops and restaurants.

