$3.7 Billion: NJ Lottery Reports Record Sales For 2023

An audit report released by New Jersey Lottery for 2023 revealed a record $3.73 billion in sales, an increase of 2.55 percent increase from the prior year.

The record sales meant a $1.17 billion contribution to to support New Jersey’s public employee pension system for teachers, police, firefighters and other public employees.

This is the sixth time the Lottery’s contribution has surpassed $1 billion.

Powerball netted sales of $308.6 million, a 28.1 percent increase from the previous year, while Mega Millions had sales of $293.7 million, a 99.4 percent increase from last year. Scratch-off sales, Pick-3 and Pick-4 saw sales decrease from 2022.

Billions in sales meant billions in winnings. New Jersey lottery players won $2.23 billion, with 221 players winning more than $100,000 while there were 58 newly minted millionaires. Nearly 7,000 Lottery retailers earned $220 million in commissions.

