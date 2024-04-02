Worker Injured When SUV Crashes Into Bayville Medical Facility

Berkeley Township police responded to the report of a crash at NovaCare Rehabilitation on Route 9 at around 11:23 a.m. on Monday, Apr. 1, the department said in a news release. Officers saw a blue Volkswagen Altas had crashed into the building in the Bayville Commons shopping plaza.

Investigators said the Volkswagen was trying to park in a handicapped parking space next to the physical therapy office. The driver told police that while he was parking the SUV, it unexpectedly accelerated.

A NovaCare employee was injured in the crash but refused medical treatment. The driver and his wife were not hurt in the reck.

Bayville firefighters and Berkeley's building inspector also responded to the scene. NovaCare was closed after the building was determined to be structurally unsafe "for the time being."

The Berkeley Township Traffic Safety Bureau is investigating the crash.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.