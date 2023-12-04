Woman Sentenced In Fatal Crash While High On Fentanyl In Brick: Prosecutor

Ashley Watkins, 32, of Eatontown, was sentenced to five years in New Jersey State Prison on Friday, Dec. 1, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Her prison time is in connection with a crash in Brick Township in May 2021, resulting in the death of Nancy Penrod, 78, of Brick, the prosecutor said.

On May 9, 2021, at approximately 9:45 a.m., Brick police responded to the intersection of Lanes Mill Road and Greenwood Loop for a serious motor vehicle crash with injuries.

Officers determined that a 2011 Toyota Camry operated by Watkins was traveling southwest on Lanes Mill Road when she crossed the center line of the roadway and collided head-on with a 2014 Dodge Caravan, operated by Terry Penrod, 78, of Brick.

Mr. Penrod’s wife, Nancy Penrod, was a passenger in the vehicle. Mr. Penrod sustained a broken leg and was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment. Ms. Penrod was transported to Ocean Medical Center in Brick Township, where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

Watkins sustained minor injuries from the crash, and was taken to Ocean Medical Center for treatment. While at Ocean Medical Center, Watkins consented to a draw of her blood. On June 2, 2021, the toxicology results of Watkins blood draw revealed the presence of fentanyl, diphenhydramine (Benadryl), and marijuana in her bloodstream, which rendered her unfit to safely operate a motor vehicle at the time of the crash, Billhimer said.

