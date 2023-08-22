Fair 77°

SHARE

Two Attempted Bank Robberies Investigated In Toms River: Police

Toms River police are investigating two attempted bank robberies, authorities said.

Toms River Police
Toms River Police Photo Credit: Toms River Police via Facebook
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

The attempts occurred on Route 9 shortly after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, Toms River police said.

No other details were immediately available.

to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE