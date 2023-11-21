Tuckerton Borough Employee Pocketed $10K In Utility Payments: Prosecutor

Jennifer Docherty, 46, of West Creek, failed pocketed proceeds from the tax, water, and sewer payments for the borough between June 2018 and June 2023, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Docherty surrendered to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office in the presence of her attorney on Monday, Nov. 21. She was processed and served with the charge via summons pending an upcoming first appearance in Ocean County Superior Court.

She was charged with theft by failure to make required disposition in connection with her position as Utilities Collector for the Borough of Tuckerton.

Docherty has been placed on administrative leave by the Borough of Tuckerton during the pendency of this investigation.

“I would encourage residents of the Borough of Tuckerton who have any information pertaining to this investigation to contact Detective John Halliday of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension 3533, or Detective David Order of the Tuckerton Police Department at 609-296-9417,” the prosecutor said.

