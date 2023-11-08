Toms River Teacher Admits Taking Sexually Explicit Photos Of Himself In Classroom: Prosecutor

Kyle Banner, of Brick Township, pleaded guilty on Monday, Nov. 6 to three counts of child endangerment, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

On April 23, administrators at Toms River Intermediate North were alerted that Banner — a teacher at both Toms River Intermediate North and Ocean County College — posted sexually explicit photographs of himself to his public Twitter profile, Billhimer said.

On April 24, Banner was suspended from his teaching position without pay.

An investigation determined that students had viewed the sexually explicit images by accessing Banner’s public Twitter profile.

Further investigation revealed that the photographs were taken in his classroom at Toms River Intermediate North, Billhimer said.

Detectives also discovered that Banner sent inappropriate photographs of himself to a student via Snapchat between the months of October and December 2022. Detectives also recovered numerous images of Banner engaging in sexual conduct with himself in his classroom at Toms River Intermediate North, Billhimer said.

