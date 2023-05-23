TikToking Teacher Posted Nudes To Twitter, Took Sexual Photos In Classroom: Ocean Prosecutor

Some of the photos that Kyle Banner, 48 — a teacher at both Toms River Intermediate North and Ocean County College — show him engaging in sexual contact with himself in a classroom, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

The photos published on Twitter were viewed by students, and Banner was suspended without pay from TRIN on April 24, a day after the photos surfaced, Billhimer said.

Banner, of Brick, also sent inappropriate photos of himself to a student over Snapchat in October 2022, Billhimer said. Detectives recovered numerous images of Banner engaging in sexual conduct with himself in his classroom at Toms River Intermediate North.

It was unclear if those were the same photos posted to Twitter.

On May 23, 2023, Banner surrendered to the Toms River Township Police Department. He was processed and transported to the Ocean County Jail, where he is currently lodged pending a detention hearing.

Banner appeared to be active on TikTok, posting videos about New Jersey history, podcasts, and of his favorite outfits.

Banner was charged with Official Misconduct and three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

