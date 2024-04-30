Toddler Rescued After Walking Alone Across Busy Berkeley Township Road: Police

Berkeley Township police received calls about the toddler walking across Route 9 near Morris Boulevard at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Apr. 30, the department said in a news release. The child was only wearing a diaper.

Officers responded and found the toddler with good Samaritans in the parking lot of Diesel's Subs. The child's grandmother arrived shortly afterward and the two were reunited.

Police followed them back to the grandmother's home. Investigators said the toddler left the home while the door alarm was deactivated and walked about two blocks before being found.

The state Division of Child Protection and Permanency was contacted by police about the incident.

