Thieves Steal Several Catalytic Converters In Toms River Neighborhood: Police

Suspects cut catalytic converters from six vehicles in a neighborhood near Garden State Parkway exit 83, Toms River police said in a Facebook post on Thursday, Feb. 29. The vehicles were parked on Colonial Drive, Curtis Place, Morristown Drive, Ivan Court, and Hilltop Drive.

The affected vehicles included two Volkswagen Jettas, a Kia Soul, a Kia Sorento, a Kia Sportage, and a Honda Accord. Police released a photo of a white SUV suspected of being involved in the thefts.

Toms River police said you can prevent catalytic converter thefts by parking in a closed garage, well-lit areas near public entrances, and moving your vehicle regularly. You can also install motion-detecting lights and cameras in your parking area. It was also suggested that painting your catalytic converter could deter buyers.

Anyone with information about the catalytic converter thefts should call the Toms River Police Department at 732-349-0150, ext. 1300.

