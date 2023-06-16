Six Flags' Popular El Torro Rollercoaster Reopens Saturday

The ride will reopen to season pass holders Saturday, June 17 at 9:30 a.m., said Staci Wheeler, a Six Flags spokeswoman.

Regular ticket holders will be able to ride starting at 1:30 p.m. Similar season pass holder hours will be held on Sunday June 18.

Fourteen people were hurt on the ride last August when it suddenly lurched forward.

It had been ordered shutdown for repairs and inspections by the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs.

