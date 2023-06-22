Light Rain Fog/Mist 62°

SHARE

Serious Crash Reported On Route 70 Jersey Shore

There was a serious crash reported on Route 70 along the Jersey Shore, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police via Facebook
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

The crash occurred southbound near Route 539 in Manchester Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE