Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Schools

These NJ High Schools Were Ranked Among Best In Ocean County

Marine Academy of Technology & Environmental Science
Marine Academy of Technology & Environmental Science Photo Credit: MATES

A school isn't just a building. It's a place for children to foster self-confidence, learn social skills and explore their strengths.

Many factors go into what makes a great school, and Niche.com has crunched that data to compile its latest rankings of the best K-12 public and private schools in America (click here for more on methodology).

Scroll down for the list of 10 NJ schools that made the top ranking for Ocean County.

"One thing that sets Niche's rankings apart is we consider the entire student experience, including what students do after high school, and the college search process — specifically college entrance exams — were greatly impacted during the last year," Niche says.

"As a result of this change, we have updated our methodology to de-emphasize the importance of SAT and ACT scores."

Explore the best schools in your area based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education

The following Ocean County high schools were ranked among the best:

  • Marine Academy of Marine Technology & Environmental Science, Manahawkin
  • Point Pleasant Beach HS
  • Jackson Memorial HS
  • Point Pleasant Borough HS
  • Performing Arts Academy of the Ocean County Vocational Tech, Toms River
  • Southern Regional HS, Manahawkin
  • Toms River HS East
  • Toms River HS North
  • New Egypt HS, Plumsted Township
  • Brick Township Memorial HS

Click here for Ocean County's rankings.

