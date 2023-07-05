Police Sniff Out Dead Dogs Crated In Backyard Little Egg Harbor Shed

Justina T. Erving, 28, was being held in the Ocean County Jail while Jarriel S. Walton, 29, remained at large as of Wednesday, July 5, authorities in Little Egg Harbor said.

Police were called to a home on Tavistock Drive on Saturday, July 1, following complaints of a foul odor coming from a shed in the backyard.

There, police found two dogs, both about 1 year in age, dead inside of a crate, inside of the shed "under conditions that indicated cruelty or abuse to the dogs," Little Egg Harbor police said.

Arrest warrants were issued for both Walton and Erving on charges of cruel abuse of a living animal and failure to provide proper shelter. Erving was arrested but Walton has not been located.

Anyone with information about Walton’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Little Egg Harbor Police Department at (609)296-3666.

