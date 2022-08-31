Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice
Ocean Daily Voice

Video Shows Police Rescuing Dog From Hot Car On Jersey Shore

Cecilia Levine
Seaside Heights police rescue dog.
Seaside Heights police rescue dog. Photo Credit: Jerseyshorefireresponse with permission

A dog locked in a hot car for nearly 45 minutes was rescued by police officers this week in Ocean County (scroll for video).

The small, white appeared to be okay after the tense rescue on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at Sherman Ave and Ocean Terrace in Seaside Heights, as reported by Jersey Shore Fire Response. 

Temperatures hit a high of 90 degrees that day. It was not clear if any charges had been filed. 

Click here for the complete video from JSFR.

