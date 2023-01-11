Video Shows Parkway Crash That Purportedly Struck Trooper On Scene Of Another Accident

A crash that injured a New Jersey State trooper on the scene of another accident was captured on dashcam footage, The Lakewood Scoop reports.

The footage shows a vehicle plowing into another car that then overturns, and gets pushed several feet near mile marker 98 in Lakewood sometime after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11.

The trooper was apparently taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell TLS.

New Jersey State Police did not immediately respond for comment.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.