Video Shows Parkway Crash That Purportedly Struck Trooper On Scene Of Another Accident

Cecilia Levine
The Lakewood Scoop.
The Lakewood Scoop. Photo Credit: The Lakewood Scoop (with permission)

A crash that injured a New Jersey State trooper on the scene of another accident was captured on dashcam footage, The Lakewood Scoop reports.

The footage shows a vehicle plowing into another car that then overturns, and gets pushed several feet near mile marker 98 in Lakewood sometime after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11.

The trooper was apparently taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell TLS.

New Jersey State Police did not immediately respond for comment.

