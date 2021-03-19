Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
US Marshals Capture Howard Johnson's Stabbing Fugitive In Atlantic City

Jon Craig
Carles Bryant
Carles Bryant Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A fugitive wanted in connection with a stabbing at a Howard Johnson's Hotel in Ocean County has been caught, authorities said.

U.S. Marshals nabbed the Cumberland County man on Friday in Atlantic City, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Toms River Township Police Chief Mitchell.

Carles Bryant, 34, of Millville, was considered a "fugitive from justice" relative to an incident which occurred at the Howard Johnson Hotel in Toms on March 3, Billhimer snd Mitchell said.

Bryant was being held at the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

On March 3, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Toms River Township Police responded to a 9-1-1 call at the Howard Johnson Hotel on Hooper Avenue in reference to a fight taking place in the lobby of the hotel, according to Billhimer snd Mitchell.

Police officers found a woman unresponsive with multiple apparent stab wounds to the head, face and body, authorities said.

The victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where she was treated for her injuries. She has since been released from the hospital. 

On March 4, a warrant was issued for Bryant’s arrest. He was charged with attempted murder, contempt and weapons offenses, Billhimer snd Mitchell said.

