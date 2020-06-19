Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Ocean
UPDATE: Authorities Identify Ocean County Homicide Victim

Jon Craig
The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and Jackson Police Department are investigating a homicide in Jackson Township.
The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and Jackson Police Department are investigating a homicide in Jackson Township. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

UPDATE: Authorities released the name of a 23-year-old Ocean County man they said was killed overnight.

The homicide victim has been identified as Isaiah Renouf of Jackson Township, authorities said. 

"There is no immediate danger to the public,"  Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Jackson Township Police Chief Matthew Kunz said in a statement on Friday. "More information will be released as it becomes available."

Billhimer and Kunz did not say how Renouf was killed or release any other details about the crime.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Jackson Township Police Department and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit are currently at the crime scene, they said.

This is a developing news story.

