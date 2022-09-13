Treasurer Stole $4K From Lakeside Rod And Gun Club: Ocean Prosecutor

The treasurer of a Jersey Shore gun club was arrested on accusations he stole about $4,000 from the organization, authorities announced.

Michael D. Weber, 64, of Spotswood, stole the funds from the Plumstead-based Lakeside Rod and Gun Club in his role as treasurer between July 2017 and January 2021, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Weber was responsible for collecting and depositing the club’s membership dues and paying the club’s expenses. While he did, in fact, collect the membership dues, Weber utilized the funds for his own personal benefit, police said.

Weber was processed and released on a summons pending future appearances in Ocean County Superior Court.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Economic Crime Squad and Plumsted Township Police Department assisted in the investigation.

