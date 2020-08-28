Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Toms River Police Silence Dispute Over Handgun

Jon Craig
Toms River Police
Toms River Police Photo Credit: Toms River Police via Facebook

A dispute involving a handgun led to the arrest of a 20-year-old man from Lakehurst Borough, authorities said.

Toms River police were called to Main Street Apartments about noon on Wednesday "in reference to a civil matter involving a handgun," they said.

A woman told police that Jaylin Evans pointed a handgun at her during an argument. Evans then struck her in the head and pushed her into the walls of the residence, according to police.

Evans blocked her path and didn't let her leave, she said, "stating numerous times that he would kill her," according to police.

Before fleeing the residence, Evans damaged the victim’s cellular phone and television, police said.

Toms River police officers said they found Evans in a neighboring apartment and he was arrested on at least eight charges.

A consent to search the apartment was signed by the tenant, police said.

Police recovered a backpack owned by Evans carrying a loaded 9mm handgun with an expanded magazine, they said. An additional magazine containing four rounds also was found in the backpack, they said.

Evans was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, criminal mischief, unlawful possession of a weapon, false imprisonment, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, assault and possession of a large capacity magazine, according to police.

He was being held at Ocean County Jail.

