Student Struck By Car In Lakewood

An 18-year-old student was struck by a car after exiting a school bus late Wednesday, March 22 in Lakewood, authorities said.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Courtney Road, Lakewood police said.

The school bus was traveling south on Madison Avenue prior to the driver activating its flashing red lights, police said.

After coming to a stop at the northwest corner of Courtney Road, the student exited the bus and began crossing over towards the northbound lane, police said.

As he cleared the bus he was struck by a 2020 Acura operated by a 24-year-old Howell man; that was also traveling south in the passing lane of Madison Avenue, police said.

As a result, he sustained a non-life-threatening head injury. As a precaution, he was taken to a local trauma center for treatment and further evaluation.

Further investigation revealed that the 24-year-old driver failed to observe the flashing red lights, police said. A Field Sobriety Test was conducted and determined that he was not impaired. He was issued several motor vehicle summons.

