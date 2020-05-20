SEEN HIM? Fugitive Sought By Manchester Police After Evading Arrest

Authorities are searching for a 43-year-old man with active arrest warrants who they said fled the scene of a motor vehicle stop.

Police tried to stop a car about 10 a.m. Wednesday driven by Craig Orler of Jolson Court in Manchester, who is wanted on burglary and theft charges, Manchester police said in a statement.

Orler was last seen in the area of Northampton Boulevard and the entrance to the Heritage Minerals property, police said.

Orler is described by police as a white male, about 6 feet tall and around 170 pounds. Orler was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a black jacket and tan pants, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at 732-657-6111 .

