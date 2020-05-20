Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
SEEN HIM? Fugitive Sought By Manchester Police After Evading Arrest

Jon Craig
Manchester police say they are looking for Craig Orler.
Authorities are searching for a 43-year-old man with active arrest warrants who they said fled the scene of a motor vehicle stop.

Police tried to stop a car about 10 a.m. Wednesday driven by Craig Orler of Jolson Court in Manchester, who is wanted on burglary and theft charges, Manchester police said in a statement.

Orler was last seen in the area of Northampton Boulevard and the entrance to the Heritage Minerals property, police said.

Orler is described by police as a white male, about 6 feet tall and around 170 pounds. Orler was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a black jacket and tan pants, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at 732-657-6111 .

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

