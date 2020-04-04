Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
DV Pilot Police & Fire

SEE ANYTHING? Little Egg Harbor Police Seek Witnesses, Video In Shooting

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Little Egg Harbor police
Little Egg Harbor police Photo Credit: Little Egg Harbor PD

Little Egg Harbor police turned to the public for help investigating a Friday night shooting.

A victim was taken to nearby AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center following the shooting, which police said occurred sometime between 11:15 p.m. Friday and midnight in the 1000 block of Center Street.

Anyone who might have seen something or has surveillance video of people walking or videos passing on Center Street between Lake Crystalbrook Drive and Calabreeze are asked to call police at (609) 296-3666 , ext. 170, or email Carciniegas@lehpolice.org .

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.