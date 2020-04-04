SEE ANYTHING? Little Egg Harbor Police Seek Witnesses, Video In Shooting

Little Egg Harbor police turned to the public for help investigating a Friday night shooting.

A victim was taken to nearby AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center following the shooting, which police said occurred sometime between 11:15 p.m. Friday and midnight in the 1000 block of Center Street.

Anyone who might have seen something or has surveillance video of people walking or videos passing on Center Street between Lake Crystalbrook Drive and Calabreeze are asked to call police at (609) 296-3666 , ext. 170, or email Carciniegas@lehpolice.org .

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.