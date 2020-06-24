Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Seaside Heights Police, Ocean Sheriff's Chase Fugitive Who Left Revolver In Stolen Newark Car

Jon Craig
Seaside Heights crime scene
Seaside Heights crime scene Photo Credit: FACEBOOK/ NJ Incident Alert Network

A suspect in a stolen car, chased by police in Seaside Heights early Wednesday, remains at large, authorities said.

The brief pursuit exceeding 50 mph resulted in a crash into a second vehicle and a building on Central Avenue near Sumner and Franklin, a law enforcement source confirmed.

The Ocean County Sheriff's Department responded with a K-9 unit, but the source said the driver of the car, reported stolen from Newark, was not caught. A handgun was found in the car, the source confirmed.

The Seaside Heights Fire Department responded to secure the vehicle that collided with a structure, authorities said.

Lavallette police were called to help patrol the town.

The driver was described as wearing dreadlocks and might have ditched a tie-dye sweatshirt before jumping into a gray car, according to initial unconfirmed reports. Multiple occupants from the struck vehicle were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, according to the initial reports.

Seaside Heights police did not release any details. 

