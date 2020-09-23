Seaside Heights Ex-Convict Faces 30 Years In Prison For Fatal Stabbing During Xanax Theft

An ex-convict from Ocean County faces another 30 years in state prison for killing a man during a drug deal, authorities said.

John T. Mullen, Jr., 51, of Seaside Heights pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter on Wednesday, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Mullen tried to steal Xanax from a 33-year-old Manchester man during a failed drug deal, authorities said.

Thomas J. Applegate was found dead shortly before 6 p.m. last Oct. 20 near the entrance to Surf & Stream Campground in Manchester Township, Billhimer said.

Mullen entered his guilty plea before Superior Court Judge Guy P. Ryan. When he is sentenced on Nov. 30, prosecutors are seeking a sentence of 30 years in state prison, Billhimer said.

On Oct. 20, 2019, Manchester police found a body lying in the campground's entrace driveway

Applegate had been fatally stabbed in the chest, Billhimer said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation by Billhimer's High Tech Crime Unit, Manchester police and the Ocean County Sheriff's Department concluded that Mullen stabbed Applegate during a drug deal.

Mullen was additionally charged with robbery, tampering with evidence and possessing heroin, authorities said.

Mullen served more than two years in state prison on fencing, forgery and shoplifting convictions before being released in the spring of 2019, authorities have said.

Surf & Stream is billed as a family-friendly RV park with a full-size swimming pool, picnic area, playground, mini golf, bocce and volleyball.

“Through good old-fashioned police work, these law enforcement agencies -- acting together -- expeditiously solved this heinous crime," Billhimer said.

Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Michael Abatemarco and Assistant Prosecutor Alyssa Mandara handled the case.

Mullen has been held in Ocean County Jail.

