Prosecutor: Jersey Shore Man Sentenced To State Prison For Fatal Shooting Of Beachwood Man, 27

A 32-year-old Ocean County man has been sentenced to state prison for fatally shooting another man in South Toms River, authorities said Monday.

Marcus Samuels, of South Toms River, previously pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting of Willie Love, 27, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a release.

Samuels was behind the wheel of a 2004 Dodge Nitro when he pulled up to a vehicle driven by Love, of Beachwood, and fatally shot him near the Community Medical Center on June 8, 2015, Billhimer said.

Love was later pronounced dead at Community Medical Center, authorities said.

Samuels, who turned himself in on June 12, 2015, also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit witness tampering after he allegedly worked with other Ocean County Jail inmates to attempt to influence a witness to retract or change the statement provided to investigators.

Samuels faces two 10-year state prison sentences, as well as one five-year sentence, which will run concurrently, authorities said. He also must serve 85 percent of his sentence before parole eligibility as per the No Early Release Act.

The case was handled on the state’s behalf by Chief Narcotics Assistant Prosecutor William Porter and Assistant Prosecutor Stephen Burke.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, High Tech Crime Unit, South Toms River Police Department, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and New Jersey State Police Office of Forensic Science also assisted.

