Jersey Shore Man Pleads Guilty In Fatal 2015 Shooting Death, Witness Tampering, Prosecutor Says

A 32-year-old man from South Toms River has admitted fatally shooting another Ocean County man six years ago, authorities said.

Marcus Samuels, 32, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter and witness tampering, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

Samuels also admitted to an unrelated charge of aggravated assault, authorities said.

Samuels' pleas came Friday in connection with the May 2015 shooting death of Willie Love, 27, of Beachwood, in Seaside Heights, the prosecutor said.

Love died of a gunshot wound to the chest at Community Medical Center in Toms River, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

Samuels allegedly was driving a 2004 Dodge Nitro when he pulled alongside Love's vehicle, Billhimer said.

Samuels "recklessly fired a handgun" into Love's vehicle striking the victim, the prosecutor said.

There were other passengers in Love's car who were not injured, he said.

Samuels turned himself into law enforcement in the presence of his lawyer on June 12, 2015, Billhimer said, and has been held in the Ocean County Jail ever since.

While in county jail awaiting trial, authorities allege that Samuels conspired with other inmates to persuade a witness into retracting or changing a statement to detectives, Billhimer said.

When Samuels is sentenced next month, he faces a 10-year state prison sentence, Billhimer said.

