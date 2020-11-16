Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Prosecutor: 50-Year-Old Man Critical After Jersey Shore Stabbing

Jon Craig
Berkeley Township Police Department
Berkeley Township Police Department Photo Credit: Berkeley Township PD

Authorities are investigating a stabbing that critically injured an Ocean County man this weekend.

 A 50 year-old man from Berkeley Township was stabbed in the neck on Saturday evening and remains hospitalized,  Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Berkeley Township Police Chief Karin DiMichele said.

The stabbing took place about 7 p.m. in teh Manitou Park section of town, they said.

Police found the victim near Magnolia Avenue. He was taken to Community Medical Center and larger transferred to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, where he was  listed in critical condition on Monday afternoon.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. 

Anyone with  information about the stabbing is urged to call Detective Anthony Carrington III of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 732-929-2027, or Detective Michael Tier of the Berkeley Township Police Department at 732-341-1132.

