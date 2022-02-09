Pedestrian Struck, Killed While Retrieving Something From His Car In Toms River: Police

A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash in Ocean County, authorities said.

The fatal crash occurred at about 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at the intersection of Bay Avenue and Twin Oaks Drive, Toms River police said.

An initial investigation found that Ashley Beams, 31, of Toms River, was traveling east on Bay Avenue when she failed to maintain her lane, traveling in the shoulder, and struck a pedestrian who was parked retrieving something from his vehicle, police said. The vehicles traveled approximately 96 feet before coming to rest, police said.

The victim was pronounced at the scene. The victim's name had not been released pending next of kin notification.

Beams was transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center for treatment of injuries she sustained in the crash.

The Ocean County Sheriff Criminal Investigation Unit also assisted at the scene. The incident

remains under investigation by Toms River Traffic Safety Officer Ryan Fitzgerald and the Ocean County Prosecutors Office. Charges are pending at this time.

