Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Pedestrian Struck, Killed While Retrieving Something From His Car In Toms River: Police

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Toms River Police
Toms River Police Photo Credit: Toms River Police via Facebook

A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash in Ocean County, authorities said.

The fatal crash occurred at about 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at the intersection of Bay Avenue and Twin Oaks Drive, Toms River police said.

An initial investigation found that Ashley Beams, 31, of Toms River, was traveling east on Bay Avenue when she failed to maintain her lane, traveling in the shoulder, and struck a pedestrian who was parked retrieving something from his vehicle, police said. The vehicles traveled approximately 96 feet before coming to rest, police said.

The victim was pronounced at the scene. The victim's name had not been released pending next of kin notification.

Beams was transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center for treatment of injuries she sustained in the crash. 

The Ocean County Sheriff Criminal Investigation Unit also assisted at the scene. The incident

remains under investigation by Toms River Traffic Safety Officer Ryan Fitzgerald and the Ocean County Prosecutors Office. Charges are pending at this time.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.