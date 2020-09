Firefighters, police and EMTs were called to a report of a pedestrian struck by a car in Ocean County, authorities said.

First responders were called to Route 37 and Coolidge Avenue in Toms River about 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

The seriously injured pedestrian had to be airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City, according to initial reports.

This is a developing news story.

