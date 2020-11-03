Manchester's K-9 Officer Storm Down But Not Out

A South Jersey K-9 officer will be off-duty for a few more weeks because of a battle against cancer.

Manchester Officer Storm is a solid black, 6-year-old German Shepherd, and one of two members of the township’s K-9 Unit.

“Our entire department’s thoughts are with K-9 Storm, who underwent successful surgery this morning (March 10) to remove his left eye due to a cancer diagnosis," the Manchester Police Department announced on its Facebook page. "Thankfully, Storm is resting comfortable under the care of his partner, Patrolman Marc Micciulla, and testing showed that there are no signs of cancer elsewhere,”

Happily, Storm is expected to return to police work in a few weeks.

“We would like to thank Dr. Lisa Schoor and the staff from Whiting Veterinary Clinic LLC, and Ophthalmologist Dr. Michael Ringle, Surgeon Dr. Katherine Salmeri, and the staff from Red Bank Animal Hospital for providing Storm with excellent care. We’re also continually grateful for the support our K-9 Unit receives from our community, and we look forward to Storm’s return,” the message said.

Manchester's K-9 unit was reactivated in 2015 due to an increase in narcotics activity, according to Police Chief Lisa Parker.

Storm was the department’s first four-legged addition to the force since the unit’s reactivation. He came from the Netherlands.

K-9 Lynk joined Manchester Police Department soon after and is from Hungary. Both dogs were trained at Shelly’s School for Dogs/Green Leaf Pet Resort in Millstone Township.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.