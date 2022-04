A man was struck and killed by a car on Route 9 in Howell, according to police and NJ Advance Media.

The Berkley Township man was walking on the highway between New Friendship Road and Salem Hill Road when he was hit from behind around 9:35 p.m., the outlet says citing police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Click here for more from NJ Advance Media.

