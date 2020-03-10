Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Breaking News: NJ's 1st Coronavirus Death Reported Out Of Hackensack
Little Egg Harbor Pair Arrested For Meth, Heroin Sales

Jon Craig
Tara Giberson Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office
John Sharpe Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

Two residents of Little Egg Harbor have been arrested for selling methamphetamine and heroin, authorities said.

On Feb. 21, detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force, Ocean County Regional SWAT Team and Little Egg Harbor police executed a search warrant on a suspect's residence. They seized about 18 grams methamphetamine and two grams of heroin, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said on Tuesday.

Arrested were John Sharpe, 35, and Tara Giberson, 34, both of Little Egg Harbor.

Both were charged with several counts of possession and intent to sell methamphetamine and heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sharpe was released from Ocean County Jail pending a court appearance.

Giberson was held in the Ocean County Jail on an unrelated pending matter.

