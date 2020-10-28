Jersey Shore Pizzeria Owner Gets 15 Months In Fed Pen For Ducking $425,000 In Taxes

The owner of a Wildwood Crest pizzeria must serve a plea-bargained 15 months in federal prison for filing false income tax returns, authorities said.

Giuseppe D’Arancio, 61, of Cape May Court House must serve the entire term handed down Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Camden because there's no parole in the federal prison system.

He also must spend a year of supervised release and pay $507,246 in restitution to the IRS under the sentence imposed by U.S. District Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez.

D'Arancio and a co-owner of Sal's Pizza on New Jersey Avenue "kept two sets of accounting books," U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

From 2012 through 2016, D’Arancio "knowingly filed false tax returns which underreported the pizzeria’s taxable income by approximately $1.2 million," cheating the government out of $425,000 in income taxes, Carpenito said.

Rather than go to trial, D'Arancio ended up pleading guilty to five counts of filing false returns for those years.Carpenito credited special agents of IRS-Criminal Investigation with the investigation leading to the plea and sentence, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Diana Vondra Carrig of his Criminal Division in Camden.

