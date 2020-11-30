Jersey Shore Motorist's Arm Severed As Car Flips In Seafood Restaurant Crash

An Ocean County motorist’s arm was partially amputated when his vehicle rolled over after veering off the roadway near a seafood restaurant, authorities said.

Gabriel S. Frigerio 3rd, 38, of Toms River was driving west on Route 37 when his car careened to the right in front of Pisces Seafood & Restaurant, struck a curb and flipped, Toms River police said.

Toms River police were called to 3400 Route 37 at 5:53 p.m. on Saturday. After striking the cleat, the vehicle then flipped onto its roof, slid across the driveway and struck the opposite curb which caused the vehicle to flip back onto its wheels, police said.

The vehicle then struck another large, decorative chain in the parking lot of Pisces before coming to rest. During the crash, Frigerio suffered a serious injury to his left arm which was partially amputated, according to police.

Police Officer Scott Devecka and Officer Brian Elwood were able to pull Frigerio out of the vehicle through the back door and Devecka immediately applied a tourniquet to Frigerio's arm to stop the excessive bleeding, police said.

Frigerio was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment of his injuries and was listed in stable condition.

Ocean County Sheriff's Office CSI also responded to the scene. The crash remains under investigation by Toms River Traffic Safety Officer P.J. Gambardella.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.