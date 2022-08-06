Jersey Shore Man Sentenced For Robbing, Assaulting Woman With Golf Club: Prosecutor

A 54-year-old man from Ocean County has been sentenced to 10 years in New Jersey state prison for robbing and assaulting an 87-year-old woman with a golf club, authorities said.

David Steen, 54, of Marlton, was sentenced on Tuesday, June 7, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer

On Sept. 23, 2019, Berkeley Township police were called to an Urgent Care facility in Lacey Township for a report of a robbery and assault that occurred earlier in the day at Robert J. Miller Airpark in Berkeley Township, Billhimer said.

An investigation by the Berkeley Township Police Department Detective Bureau revealed that an 87-year-old woman was hitting golf balls at the Airpark when she was approached by a man.

The man subsequently pushed the victim to the ground and hit her in the head with a golf club, Billhimer said. He then ripped a gold chain and a gold crucifix from her neck and fled the area, the prosecutor said.

The victim was able to return to her car and drive home. A friend of the victim then drove her to an Urgent Care facility for treatment of her injuries.

The victim provided detectives with a detailed description of her assailant and his vehicle, and was also able to assist in the preparation of a composite sketch of her attacker with the help of a New Jersey State Police sketch artist. Through further investigation, law enforcement was able to identify Steen as the individual responsible for the robbery and assault, Billhimer said.

On Oct. 7, 2019, Steen was arrested in Burlington County by the New Jersey State Police during an unrelated motor vehicle stop. Steen was taken to the Ocean County Jail, where he has been held since his apprehension.

