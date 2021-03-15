Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Jersey Shore Man Admits Killing Geese In Toms River, Prosecutor Says

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Quentin Alec Manning Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office
Baby geese guarded by their protective parents. Photo Credit: Jon Craig

A 22-year-old man from Ocean County has admitted to animal cruelty for intentionally running over geese with his car, authorities said.

Quintin Alec-Manning, 22, of Brick Township, pleaded guilty on Monday to animal cruelty before Superior Court Judge Guy P. Ryan, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Manning is set to be sentenced on May 5.

On May 29, 2019, officers from the Toms River Township Police Department were notified that a motor vehicle struck a family of five geese in the parking lot of the Indian Head Plaza in Toms River, causing their death, Billhimer said.

An investigation by Toms River police identified Manning as the individual "who purposely hit the geese with his motor vehicle," Billhimer said.

On May 30, 2019, Alec-Manning was arrested, charged, and released on a summons pending a future court appearances.

Billhimer acknowledged the diligence of Assistant Prosecutor Victoria Veni who handled the case on behalf of the state, as well as the Toms River Township Police Department, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Division of Fish and Wildlife, for their combined assistance in connection with this investigation. 

