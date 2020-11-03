Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Jersey Shore Man, 80, With Mob Ties Gets 10 Years In Fed Pen For Dealing Meth, Heroin, Fentanyl

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO Photo Credit: fbi.gov

If he lives that long, a Jersey Shore man with mob ties will be 90 when he completes a plea-bargained federal prison sentence for dealing crystal meth, heroin and fentanyl.

Carl Chianese, 80, of Point Pleasant, must serve the full 10 years handed down Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Camden. There’s no parole in the federal prison system.

The FBI busted Chianese at his home on March 14, 2018 during a search that turned up a .38-caliber revolver, a magazine for a .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun and more than $25,000 in illegal proceeds, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Chaniese and reputed mobster Joseph Servidio sold large quantities of crystal methamphetamine and pills to an FBI undercover agent who recorded their conversations during a series of meetings, including a buy at a Garden State Parkway rest stop on in December 2016, Carpenito said.

All told, Chianese was responsible for selling nearly a half-pound of fentanyl and heroin and nearly three-quarters of a pound of crystal meth, the U.S. attorney said.

Chianese received sentencing leniency after previously pleading guilty to charges involving the sale of both drugs.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Court Judge Robert Kugler sentenced Chianese to three years of supervised release.

Servidio pleaded guilty to his role in the conspiracy last June and is scheduled to be sentenced by Kugler on March 26.

Carpenito credited special agents of the FBI with the investigation leading to the guilty pleas and sentencing, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick C. Askin of his Camden Office.

Carpenito also thanked the U.S. Department of Labor and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for their assistance.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.