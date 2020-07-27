Jackson Pizzeria Murder: Accused 'Hit Man' Gets 19 Years In State Prison On Weapons Charges

A 53-year-old man from Freehold was sentenced to 19 years in state prison on Monday in connection with a murder of a business partner in 2015, authorities said.

Hector Calderon, a pizza maker, originally faced a murder charge in the alleged contract killing of Peyman Sanandaji, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Sanandaji, a 34-year-old luxury car salesman, had been a partner with Calderon and a third man, Daniele G. RomeodiSantillo, in a pizzeria they planned to open in Spotswood. But Sanandaji, whose lifelong dream was to open a restaurant, was shot dead -- once in the spine and twice in the head -- at Casanova's Ristorante in Jackson, Billhimer said.

After two mistrials, Calderon’s pleaded guilty to two weapons charges in February. His plea bargain agreement sentenced him to two state prison sentences totaling 19 years to be run consecutively. Calderon can't be considered for release on parole until after he has served 9½ years in prison, under terms of the plea agreement, prosecutors said. He already has served about five years of the prison sentence during trials.

Calderon pleaded guilty to two weapons charges before Superior Court Judge James M. Blaney on Feb. 7. Calderon was arrested on April 10, 2015 - along with co-defendant Daniel Romeodisantillo. Romeodisantillo was convicted of murder and is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence in New Jersey State Prison.

Calderon was tried twice for murder and related weapons offenses. mistrials were declared in both trials, however, after the respective juries could not reach a unanimous verdict. An agreement was reached between the state and defense in which Calderon would plead guilty to the weapons offenses,

Billhimer thanked Chief Trial Attorney Michael Weatherstone and Senior Assistant Prosecutor Kristin Pressman who handled the case on behalf of the state. Billhimer also extended his gratitude to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Jackson Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, for their hard work and combined assistance.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.