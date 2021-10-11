First Responders Called To Rollover Crash, Wires Down, Tree On Fire On Jersey Shore

Firefighters, police and EMS crews were called to a report of an overturned vehicle in Ocean County, authorities said.

The vehicle struck a utility pole and downed live which reportedly set a nearby tree on fire, according to initial reports.

The crash was reported about 2:30 p.m. Monday on Doiuble Trouble Road in Berkeley Township.

It was not immediately known whether the vehicles' occupants were injured.

