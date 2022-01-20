Fire That Caused Traffic Nightmare On Parkway Was Arson: State Police

A brush fire that closed the Garden State Parkway for hours last night was caused by arsonists, New Jersey State Police say.

Troopers responded to the fire near milepost 91 in Brick Township around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials believe the fire was started by several individuals, possibly juveniles, within a drainage culvert that runs underneath the Garden State Parkway from the 91 north entrance ramp to the 91 south exit ramp, police said.

After starting the fire in the culvert opening on the south side, the suspects were seen running into the Evergreen Woods Park Apartment Complex, which runs parallel to the Garden State Parkway.

The parkway was closed between Wall and Lakewood, diverting traffic until around 7 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, the events leading up to it, or any other information that might aid this investigation, is asked to contact the Troop “D” Criminal Investigation Office - Holmdel Station at 732-441-4576 or 732-441-4550. Anonymous tips are welcomed.

