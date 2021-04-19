Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Fire Damages Jersey Shore Apartment Complex (VIDEO)

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Fire at the Beacon Gardens Apartments in Point Pleasant, April 18.
Fire at the Beacon Gardens Apartments in Point Pleasant, April 18. Photo Credit: Ocean Fire Company Facebook

A Point Pleasant apartment building was damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon.

Smoke and flames were coming from a second floor apartment window when crews arrived at the Beacon Gardens Apartments off of Route 35 around 1:40 p.m.

Crews from Point Pleasant and Wall worked to knock down the blaze, which was under control in approximately 20 minutes.

While no injuries were reported, one dog died in the blaze, according to Jersey Shore Fire Response.

Around 1:40 PM Point Pleasant Beach dispatched a smoke invest at the Point Beach Apartments next to the Ark Bar & Grill on Route 35.

Jersey Shore Fire Response

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.