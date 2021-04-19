Fire Damages Jersey Shore Apartment Complex (VIDEO)

A Point Pleasant apartment building was damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon.

Smoke and flames were coming from a second floor apartment window when crews arrived at the Beacon Gardens Apartments off of Route 35 around 1:40 p.m.

Crews from Point Pleasant and Wall worked to knock down the blaze, which was under control in approximately 20 minutes.

While no injuries were reported, one dog died in the blaze, according to Jersey Shore Fire Response.

Around 1:40 PM Point Pleasant Beach dispatched a smoke invest at the Point Beach Apartments next to the Ark Bar & Grill on Route 35. Jersey Shore Fire Response

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.