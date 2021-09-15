DWI Driver Admits Guilt In Deadly Garden State Parkway Hit-Run Crash

A 38-year-old man pleaded guilty to drunk driving and vehicular homicide in a hit-and-run crash on the Garden State Parkway that killed a man exchanging insurance information with another driver after a minor crash last year.

Roberto Sandoval-Guerrero, of Toms River, admitted guilt on Sept. 15 before Ocean County Superior Court Judge Rochelle Gizinski in connection with the Sept. 5, 2020 crash that left Daniel Cintron dead, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

A sentencing was set for Nov. 19, during which the State will recommend a term of seven years New Jersey State Prison, subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act.

Cintron, of Yonkers, had been involved in a minor crash with another driver and was exchanging insurance information in the shoulder of the highway near mile marker 86 in Toms River, when he was struck by a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer, authorities said.

Cintron was thrown into the lanes of traffic and run over by multiple vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Billhimer said.

The Mountaineer driver was later identified as Sandoval-Guerrero, who continued south on the Parkway before abandoning his vehicle on the shoulder, authorities said.

Sandoval-Geurrero took off running but was eventually apprehended near Route 9 and Church Road. He has been lodged in the Ocean County Jail since his arrest.

Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Michael Abatemarco and Assistant Prosecutor Andrew Leimbach handled the case on behalf of the State.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit, New Jersey State Police, Toms River Township Police Department, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit assisted.

