Dump Truck Driver, 24, Killed In Garden State Parkway Rollover Crash

A 24-year-old dump truck driver was killed in a crash on the Garden State Parkway Wednesday, New Jersey State Police said.

The truck went off the road and struck a guardrail then overturned into the embankment in the median on the southbound side of the highway at milepost 37.4 around 2:30 p.m., NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

The driver, Brandon Lawson, of Manchester Township, was pronounced dead a the scene.

No other vehicles or passengers were involved.

