Drugs, Weapons Seized During Search Of Jersey Shore Condo: Police

A 50-year-old Jersey Shore man was charged with multiple drug and weapons offenses after a police raid on his home, authorities said.

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, just after 6 a.m., the Brick Township Police Department made a warranted search on a residence in the Maple Leaf Condominium Complex.

The warrant was the result of a drug investigation by the Street Crimes Unit and yielded an illegally possessed .40 caliber handgun, two high capacity magazines, ammunition, and over 100 grams of cocaine, Brick police said.

The resident, Daryl Pierce, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), distributing a CDS, possession of a firearm during a CDS offense, paraphernalia, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, unlawful possession of a weapon, high capacity magazines, certain persons not to possess firearms, prescription legend pills, and possession of more than 6 oz of marijuana, police said.

He was being held in the Ocean County Jail.

