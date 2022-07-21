Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Breaking News: President Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Driver Seriously Hurt In Garden State Parkway Collision With Dump Truck: State Police

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

A motorist was seriously hurt when they collided with a dump truck on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 10:58 p.m. Wednesday, July 20 on the parkway southbound at milepost 87.5 in Toms River, according to Sgt. Philip Curry, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Mack dump truck was operating in the center median when it entered into the southbound travel lanes and was struck by a southbound traveling VW Touareg, Curry said.

The driver of the VW sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash, he said.

The driver of the Mack was not injured. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.