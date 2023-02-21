Death Of Man In Toms River Fire Due To Smoke Inhalation

An autopsy on the 76-year-old man killed in a fire in Toms River has ruled his cause of death was asphyxia due to smoke inhalation, authorities said.

The examination and investigation concluded that Billy Kimbrough’s death was accidental and possibly due to smoking in bed, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

His body was discovered in a structure fire on Roberts Road in Toms River Township on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Investigators concluded that the fire originated on a mattress in the bedroom of the residence.

