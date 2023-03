A car overturned and burst into flames prompting the closure of Route 70 in both directions in Toms River, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 23 near Massachusetts Avenue (Route 637), according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

The Lakewood Scoop, which reported serious injuries, posted a video of the fiery crash here.

