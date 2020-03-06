Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Brick Teen Pleads Guilty To Assault

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Brick Memorial High School
Brick Memorial High School Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A 16-year-old from Brick Township has pleaded guilty to assault for a shooting near the high school last fall, authorities said.

Luis Rivas originally faced attempted murder charges before agreeing to be tried as an adult, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

Rivas waived Family Court jurisdiction earlier this week, as reported here.

Rivas “voluntarily waived jurisdiction of the Family Court -- which typically handles juvenile delinquency matters -- and agreed to be prosecuted as an adult” for the Oct. 22 shooting, Billhimer said.

He entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to commit aggravated assault before Judge Wendel E. Daniels.

The 16-year-old victim was walking home from school with three friends when he was grazed in the arm by a shot, the prosecutor said.

The boy ran about a quarter-mile back to the school for help, igniting initial fears that there’d been a school shooting.

As a precaution, Brick Township Police and school officials locked down the high school as well as neighboring schools before determining there was no immediate danger to students. The victim was treated at Ocean Medical Center in Brick Township and released.

Detectives from Billhimer’s Major Crimes and High Tech Crime units reviewed surveillance video from nearby residences along with Brick Township police and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office.

They identified Rivas and the other juvenile, the prosecutor said.

Rivas was apprehended on Oct. 26 and has been lodged in the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center since then. A second juvenile is likewise lodged in the Juvenile Detention Center, and his matter remains pending in Family Court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.